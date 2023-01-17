Lovers &#038; Friends 2023 lineup: Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, 50 Cent, Dipset &#038; much more

Lovers & Friends 2023 lineup: Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, 50 Cent, Dipset & much more

Lovers & Friends, the Usher-presented throwback R&B / hiphop festival, has announced its 2023 edition which happens Saturday, May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Missy Elliot, Usher, and Mariah Carey are this year's headliners with additional performances by Pitbull, The Diplomats, 50 Cent, Chirstina Aguilera, Miguel, Boyz II Men, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Master P, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Bow Wow, Lil Kim, Eve, Da Brat, Ginuwine, En Vogue, and more.

Tickets go on presale this Friday, January 20 at 10 AM PST, with the general on-sale starting later that same day at 2 PM PST. Check out the full lineup in the poster below.

