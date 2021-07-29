Lovers & Friends moves to Las Vegas in 2022 w/ Lauryn Hill, Usher/Ludacris/Lil Jon, TLC, more

Lovers & Friends, a festival heavy on '90s and early '00s rap and R&B, was originally scheduled for May of 2020 in Los Angeles. It got rescheduled and ultimately cancelled because of COVID, but now a new edition of the festival, with mostly the same lineup, has been announced in a different city: Las Vegas. Lovers & Friends is now set for May 14, 2022 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and tickets go on presale starting Monday, August 2 at 10 AM PT.

The lineup features Lauryn Hill, "Yeah!" collaborators Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Brandy, Monica, Timbaland, Akon, T-Pain, Eve, Sean Paul, Fabolous, The-Dream, Fat Joe, Ginuwine, Xscape, Jodeci, Keith Sweat, Ma$e, Cassie, Twista, Mya, Cam'rom, SWV, Sean Kingston, Trick Daddy, Pretty Ricky, Joe, Dru Hill, Next, 112, Mario, Donell Jones, Foxy Brown, Trina, Tweet, Amerie, Kelis, Juvenile, Too $hort, Ying Yang Twins, Mike Jones, Lloyd, Jon B, Kevin Lyttle, Baby Bash, Frankie J, and Nina Sky. And it still includes Lil' Kim, who said "this is so fake, I am not a part of this" when the fest was initially announced.

