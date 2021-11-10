Low announce 2022 North American tour

Low released their excellent thirteenth album, HEY WHAT, earlier this year, and they've announced a 2022 tour supporting it. It includes two legs of North American dates, one in February, March, and April, followed by a second in September and October, including stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Montreal, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and more. Most dates are with Melbourne duo Divide and Dissolve. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on March 31. Tickets to that are on sale now, and tickets to all new dates go on sale Friday 11/12.

Stream HEY WHAT and Divide and Dissolve's most recent album, Gas Lit, below.

LOW: 2022 TOUR

16 Feb Metro Chicago Chicago, IL

17 Feb Cactus Club Milwaukee, WI

22 Mar The Bishop Bloomington, IN

24 Mar Downtown Knoxville Knoxville, TN

25 Mar Saturn Birmingham, AL

26 Mar Terminal West Atlanta, GA

28 Mar The Miracle Theatre Washington, DC

29 Mar World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA

31 Mar Webster Hall New York, NY

01 Apr Columbus Theatre Providence, RI

02 Apr Théâtre Fairmount Montréal, Canada

04 Apr Mod Club Theatre Toronto, Canada

05 Apr The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI

07 Apr Channing Murray Foundation Urbana, IL

08 Apr Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA

09 Apr High Noon Saloon Madison, WI

25 Apr The Queen's Hall Edinburgh, United Kingdom

26 Apr Vicar Street Community Centre Dublin, Ireland

27 Apr Manchester Cathedral Manchester, United Kingdom

28 Apr St George's Brighton, United Kingdom

29 Apr St John at Hackney Church London, United Kingdom

30 Apr Trinity Centre Bristol, United Kingdom

02 May Alhambra Paris, France

03 May Kulturkirche Köln Cologne, Germany

04 May Muziekcentrum Trix Antwerpen, Belgium

05 May Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands

06 May Fonden Voxhall Aarhus, Denmark

07 May Vega København, Denmark

09 May Uebel & Gefährlich Hamburg, Germany

10 May Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany

11 May WUK Wien, Austria

12 May Teatro Duse Bologna, Italy

13 May Les Docks Lausanne, Switzerland

14 May Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland

26 Sep Marquis Theater Denver, CO

27 Sep Velour Live Music Gallery Provo, UT

29 Sep Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZ

01 Oct Henry Miller Memorial Library Big Sur, CA

04 Oct The Chapel San Francisco, CA

06 Oct Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

07 Oct Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

08 Oct Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, Canada