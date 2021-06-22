Low announce new album ‘HEY WHAT’ & 2022 tour (stream “Days Like These”)
Pre-order the "Loser Edition" of 'HEY WHAT,' which comes on crystal clear vinyl, from the BrooklynVegan shop.
We knew Low had a new album on the way, and now they've announced details. The album is called HEY WHAT and will be out September 10 via Sub Pop. It's the band's 13th long-player and third in a row with BJ Burton who worked on 2018's amazing Double Negative and 2015's also great Ones and Sixes.
If first single "Days Like These" is any indication, this is a continuation of the glitchy, distorted, noisy and beautiful sound they tapped into on Double Negative, with Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker's gorgeous voices at the center of the maelstrom. You can watch the video, directed Karlos Rene Ayala, below.
Low have also announced a 30 date world tour which begins with North American shows, starting March 22 in Bloomington and from there hits Birmingham, Atlanta, DC, Philly, NYC, Providence, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, and Madison, WI. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens March 31 at Webster Hall. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 25.
Tracklist:
1. White Horses
2. I Can Wait
3. All Night
4. Disappearing
5. Hey
6. Days Like These
7. There’s a Comma After Still
8. Don’t Walk Away
9. More
10. The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)
Low - 2022 Tour
Mar. 22 - Bloomington, IN - Bishop
Mar. 25 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Mar. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Mar. 28 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre
Mar. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
Mar. 31 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Apr. 01 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theater
Apr. 02 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
Apr. 04 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
Apr. 05 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch
Apr. 08 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
Apr. 25 - Edinburgh, UK - Queen's Hall
Apr. 26 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
Apr. 27 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Cathedral
Apr. 28 - Brighton, UK - St. George's Church Brighton
Apr. 29 - London, UK - St. John at Hackney Church -
Apr. 30 - Bristol, UK - Trinity
May 02 - Paris, FR - Alhambra
May 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche Köln
May 04 - Antwerp, BE - TRIX
May 05 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
May 06 - Aarhus, DK - Voxhall
May 07 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
May 09 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich
May 10 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
May 11 - Vienna, AT - Wuk
May 12 - Bologna, IT - Teatro Duse
May 13 - Lausanne, CH- Les Docks
May 14 - Zurich, CH - Mascotte