Low announce new album ‘HEY WHAT’ & 2022 tour (stream “Days Like These”)

We knew Low had a new album on the way, and now they've announced details. The album is called HEY WHAT and will be out September 10 via Sub Pop. It's the band's 13th long-player and third in a row with BJ Burton who worked on 2018's amazing Double Negative and 2015's also great Ones and Sixes.

If first single "Days Like These" is any indication, this is a continuation of the glitchy, distorted, noisy and beautiful sound they tapped into on Double Negative, with Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker's gorgeous voices at the center of the maelstrom. You can watch the video, directed Karlos Rene Ayala, below.

You can pre-order the "Loser Edition" of HEY WHAT, which comes on crystal clear vinyl, from the BrooklynVegan shop.

Low have also announced a 30 date world tour which begins with North American shows, starting March 22 in Bloomington and from there hits Birmingham, Atlanta, DC, Philly, NYC, Providence, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, and Madison, WI. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens March 31 at Webster Hall. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 25.

Tracklist:

1. White Horses

2. I Can Wait

3. All Night

4. Disappearing

5. Hey

6. Days Like These

7. There’s a Comma After Still

8. Don’t Walk Away

9. More

10. The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)

Low - 2022 Tour

Mar. 22 - Bloomington, IN - Bishop

Mar. 25 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Mar. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Mar. 28 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

Mar. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Mar. 31 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Apr. 01 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theater

Apr. 02 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

Apr. 04 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

Apr. 05 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

Apr. 08 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Apr. 25 - Edinburgh, UK - Queen's Hall

Apr. 26 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Apr. 27 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Cathedral

Apr. 28 - Brighton, UK - St. George's Church Brighton

Apr. 29 - London, UK - St. John at Hackney Church -

Apr. 30 - Bristol, UK - Trinity

May 02 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

May 03 - Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche Köln

May 04 - Antwerp, BE - TRIX

May 05 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

May 06 - Aarhus, DK - Voxhall

May 07 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

May 09 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich

May 10 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

May 11 - Vienna, AT - Wuk

May 12 - Bologna, IT - Teatro Duse

May 13 - Lausanne, CH- Les Docks

May 14 - Zurich, CH - Mascotte