Low are opening for Santana and Earth Wind & Fire in Los Angeles? No.

HEY WHAT indeed. An amazing triple bill is being advertised at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium: Santana, Earth Wind & Fire and.... Low? That's what the posters and jumbotron ads say for the JUne 18 show, and even Low themselves tweeted the above pic, writing "Hitting the ground running in 2022!"

As much as we'd love to see what classic rock fans think of the Minnesota band's amazing new album HEY WHAT, it appears to a typo on the stadium's marketing department's end. The show is not listed in Low's tour dates, and when you click through the Ticketmaster link, we learn that it's actually another band with three letters that makes a lot more sense of this bill, "Low Rider" lovers, WAR. Both bands do share a "W" and maybe the person who put together the poster is a Low fan.

Low will be on tour in 2022, just not with Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, though no Los Angeles date has been announced. Maybe it can still happen!

