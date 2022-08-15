Low cancel shows amid Mimi Parker’s cancer treatment
Low have cancelled some of their upcoming shows amid drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker's battle with cancer. Shows affected include their August dates in Wales, Scandinavia, England, and Scotland. See their updated dates below.
"As some of you know, Mimi has been fighting cancer," a statement from the band reads. "Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time. Our hope is that she will respond to new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall, including the Water is Life Festival in Duluth on September 4."
"We are very sorry for the inconvenience of ticket shuffling and travel exepenses/changes," they continue. "We welcome your positive hopes/prayers as we hope and pray for you all."
Earlier this year, Parker revealed on the SHEROES Radio Podcast that she'd been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2020.
LOW: 2022-2023 TOUR
17 Sep Primavera Sound LA 2022 Los Angeles, CA
22 Sep The Sylvee Madison, WI
23 Sep Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
26 Sep KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH
27 Sep The Anthem Washington, DC
29 Sep The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
30 Sep Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
01 Oct Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
03 Oct Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
04 Oct Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
06 Oct Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
07 Oct Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
08 Oct Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
10 Oct Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
11 Oct Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
13 Oct The Factory Chesterfield, MO
31 Oct Casa da Música Porto, Portugal
01 Nov Barceló Theatre Madrid, Spain
02 Nov Teatre Principal Castelló De La Plana, Spain
03 Nov L'Auditori Barcelona, Spain
05 Nov Club To Club Festival Torino, Italy
07 Nov Ampere Munich, Germany
08 Nov Club Manufaktur Schorndorf, Germany
09 Nov Zakk Düsseldorf, Germany
12 Nov Sonic City Festival 2022 Kortrijk, Belgium
14 Nov Tramshed Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
15 Nov Komedia Bath Bath, United Kingdom
16 Nov Birmingham Town Hall Birmingham, United Kingdom
17 Nov Boiler Shop Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
18 Nov Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom
19 Nov Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom
24 Mar Marquis Theater Denver, CO
25 Mar Velour Live Music Gallery Provo, UT
27 Mar Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
28 Mar Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
30 Mar The Chapel San Francisco, CA
31 Mar The Chapel San Francisco, CA
01 Apr Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA