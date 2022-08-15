Low cancel shows amid Mimi Parker’s cancer treatment

Low have cancelled some of their upcoming shows amid drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker's battle with cancer. Shows affected include their August dates in Wales, Scandinavia, England, and Scotland. See their updated dates below.

"As some of you know, Mimi has been fighting cancer," a statement from the band reads. "Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time. Our hope is that she will respond to new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall, including the Water is Life Festival in Duluth on September 4."

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience of ticket shuffling and travel exepenses/changes," they continue. "We welcome your positive hopes/prayers as we hope and pray for you all."

Earlier this year, Parker revealed on the SHEROES Radio Podcast that she'd been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2020.

LOW: 2022-2023 TOUR

17 Sep Primavera Sound LA 2022 Los Angeles, CA

22 Sep The Sylvee Madison, WI

23 Sep Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN

26 Sep KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH

27 Sep The Anthem Washington, DC

29 Sep The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

30 Sep Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

01 Oct Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

03 Oct Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC

04 Oct Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

06 Oct Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA

07 Oct Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC

08 Oct Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC

10 Oct Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

11 Oct Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI

13 Oct The Factory Chesterfield, MO

31 Oct Casa da Música Porto, Portugal

01 Nov Barceló Theatre Madrid, Spain

02 Nov Teatre Principal Castelló De La Plana, Spain

03 Nov L'Auditori Barcelona, Spain

05 Nov Club To Club Festival Torino, Italy

07 Nov Ampere Munich, Germany

08 Nov Club Manufaktur Schorndorf, Germany

09 Nov Zakk Düsseldorf, Germany

12 Nov Sonic City Festival 2022 Kortrijk, Belgium

14 Nov Tramshed Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom

15 Nov Komedia Bath Bath, United Kingdom

16 Nov Birmingham Town Hall Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 Nov Boiler Shop Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

18 Nov Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

19 Nov Brudenell Social Club Leeds, United Kingdom

24 Mar Marquis Theater Denver, CO

25 Mar Velour Live Music Gallery Provo, UT

27 Mar Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

28 Mar Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

30 Mar The Chapel San Francisco, CA

31 Mar The Chapel San Francisco, CA

01 Apr Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA