Low drop off Primavera L.A. & Death Cab tour as Mimi Parker continues cancer treatment

Low's Mimi Parker is undergoing cancer treatment, and because of it the band have canceled their appearance at this weekend's Primavera L.A. festival, as well as their tour dates with Death Cab for Cutie. "Very sorry, y’all," they wrote in regards to Primavera L.A. "Mim is in a pretty fragile state and it’s just not possible to perform or travel for now."

Warpaint have been added to Primavera's lineup, while Thao will now be opening most of the Death Cab tour, with Real Estate opening the NYC show at Forest Hill Stadium on September 30.

Low had already canceled European and UK shows in August. Mimi, we're sending positive vibes and wishing you a full recovery.