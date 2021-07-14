Low Flying Hawks (Melvins, Mr. Bungle) prep new LP ‘Fuyu’ (stream a trippy 10-min track)

Low Flying Hawks, the band led by guitarists/multi-instrumentalists EHA and AAL whose star-studded rhythm section is made up of drummer Dale Crover (Melvins) and bassist Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle, Tomahawk), will release their third album Fuyu on August 27 via Magnetic Eye Records (pre-order). We're now premiering its 10+ minute new single "Caustic Wing."

"We really wanted to go overboard with this track, so we did," EHA tells us. "It all started with this beautiful lick AAL had from 2018, and some chord progressions I had been working on that just perfectly matched together. Then Dale’s massive beats came in and Trevor’s thundering bass just pounded! Add some strings to the mix and you’ve got something pretty epic."

It's got elements of desert rock, sludge, droning psychedelia, and more, and it is indeed pretty epic. Listen below.