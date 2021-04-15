Low prep new album for September, share cover of Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

It's been three years since Low released their wonderful Double Negative and if you've been wondering when they're finally gonna put out a new record, the band have your answer -- September. Why so long: "It’s just the way the biz is." They haven't shared any details about it beyond that it's done, but they did share a picture of the vinyl master being cut:

While we wait five months to get this new Low album, the band did share their cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" which is part of an all Dylan covers compilation that comes with the new issue of Uncut magazine that has Bob on the cover. As you might expect, Low put their dreamy, slow spin on the song. It's a gorgeous version and you can listen below.

Other artists covering Uncult Dylan on the compilation: The Flaming Lips, Weyes Blood, Grandaddy's Jason Lytle, The Weather Station, Thurston Moore, Cowboy Junkies and more. The new issue of Uncut with Bob Dylan on the cover is out now.