Low have shared the second single off their anticipated 13th album HEY WHAT, following the excellent lead single "Days Like These." Compared to the in-your-face lead single, "Disappearing" is a more swelling, ambient piece, but Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker's harmonies still drill their way into your brain on first listen. Check it out below.

The album arrives 9/10 via Sub Pop, and you can pre-order the "loser edition" on crystal clear vinyl in our store.