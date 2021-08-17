Low share “More” from upcoming album

Low have shared a third song from their upcoming album HEY WHAT (pre-order the crystal clear vinyl "Loser Edition"). "More" is the sound of the sky is being ripped open by blunt instruments, with Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker's heavenly voices pouring through the gash like a rainbow.

The video for "More" was directed by Julie Casper Roth, who, through bright colors and rather absurdist imagery, explores the "Sisyphean task of dismantling structural oppression, through gender biases." You can watch the video below.

HEY WHAT is Low's 13th album and finds them once again working with producer and engineer BJ Burton, who has helped Sparhawk and Parker dismantle and reconstruct the group's sound over the last three records. It's out September 10 via Sub Pop and you can preorder the Loser Edition of the album on crystal clear vinyl in the BV shop.

Also in the shop: 2019's great Double Negative, 2005's The Great Destroyer and more Low albums.