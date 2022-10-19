Lower Automation releasing new LP ‘Strobe Light Shadow Play’ (stream a track)

Chicago's Lower Automation are following last year's self-titled LP with a new album, Strobe Light Shadow Play, on November 22 via Zegema Beach Records. Their last LP gained them more than a few comparisons to early At the Drive In, and their noisy, chaotic new single "Information Entrepreneurs and Their Lipsynching Choirs" is cut from that cloth too, but Lower Automation also know how to put new twists on it and make it sound fresh. "This song is about lies, beliefs and the people who profit off of them," the band tells us. "It started off as a more melodic song, and was written and rewritten a few times before turning into one of our noisier and chaotic songs." Check it out below.

Lower Automation -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/19 - Skylark, Rock Island, IL

10/20 - Farewell, Kansas City, MO

10/21 - Lefty’s, Des Moines, IA

10/22 - Underground Cafe, Minneapolis, MN

10/23 - Cactus Club, Milwaukee, WI

12/2 - Album release show at Empty Bliss, Chicago, IL