Loyle Carner plots first North American tour

Loyle Carner had one of our favorite rap albums of October 2022 with Hugo, and now the UK rapper has announced a stateside tour supporting it. It's a limited run in October, with only a couple stops on each coast and the Midwest. The trip marks Loyle's first-ever American tour, and you can see all date below.

The NYC fshow is the tour's final stop, on October 26 at Irving Plaza. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10am local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10am.

Loyle Carner -- 2023 Tour Dates

10/16 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/17 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/22 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/24 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/26 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza