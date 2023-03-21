L’Rain playing free Union Pool show ahead of UK tour with Big Thief
L'Rain will play Union Pool's Free Tuesdays series on March 28 and that show is with June McDoom and Fusilier. While free you do have to grab a ticket. Doors are at 7 PM.
The Union Pool show is a warm-up for L'Rain's April UK tour opening for Big Thief. She'll be back on the road in the US this summer as part of the Re:SET traveling concert series, playing the LCD Soundsystem-headline days that also feature Jamie xx and IDLES. All dates are listed below.
L'RAIN - 2023 TOUR DATES
03/28/2023 - Union Pool (FREE) - Brooklyn, NY
04/04/2023 - Brudnell Social Club (FREE ENTRY) - Leeds, UK
05/04/2023 - Sage (supporting Big Thief) - Gateshead, UK
06/04/2023 - Usher Hall (supporting Big Thief) - Edinburgh, UK
07/04/2023 - O2 Apollo (supporting Big Thief) - Manchester, UK
08/04/2023 - Great Hall (supporting Big Thief) - Cardiff, UK
11/04/2023 - Eventim Apollo (supporting Big Thief) - London, UK
12/04/2023 - Eventim Apollo (supporting Big Thief) - London, UK
16/06/2023 - Re:Set Concert Series @ Forrest Hills Stadium - New York, NY
17/06/2023 - Re:Set Concert Series @ Suffolk Downs - Boston, MA
18/06/2023 - Re:Set Concert Series @ Merriweather Post Pavillon - Washington, D.C.
23/06/2023 - Re:Set Concert Series @ The Great Lawn - Nashville, TN
24/06/2023 - Re:Set Concert Series @ Kemba Live! - Columbus, OH
25/06/2023 - Re:Set Concert Series @ Riis Park - Chicago, IL