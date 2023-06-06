L’Rain shares new single “New Year’s UnResolution”

L'Rain, the project of multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek, has been busy, curating this year's BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival and preparing for her run at multi-city Re:SET Festival with LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, and IDLES, and now she's also released her first new music since 2021's fantastic Fatigue. It comes in the form of dreamy single "New Year's UnResolution," which builds vocal tension before giving way to psychedelic, synthy production and layered harmonies, winding down with muted piano. Cheek explains, “The words of this song were written at different periods of time to give a sense of what it’s like to think through the trajectory of a relationship at different points of my life–right after a break up, and many moons later. I wonder: what is it like to feel like you’ve forgotten a part of yourself?; how does time pass differently at different moments in your life? (like molasses, like water, like air); how do you set new terms of engagement with someone you’ve interacted with in a very specific way for a long time?; how do you deal with the turmoil of stepping into a distant unknown after a period of fierce intimacy?” Listen to "New Year's UnResolution" below.

L'Rain has a few shows coming up in addition to her Re:SET dates (which include an NYC show on June 16 at Forest Hills Stadium). See her full tour schedule below.

L’Rain -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/14 - KINGSTON, NY @ Tubby’s

6/16 - QUEENS, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

6/17 - BOSTON, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs *

6/18 - COLUMBIA, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/20 - CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA @ The Southern

6/21 - CARRBORO, VA @ Cat’s Cradle

6/23 - NASHVILLE, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park *

6/24 - COLUMBUS, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival Site *

6/25 - CHICAGO, IL @ Riis Park *

* - Re:Set Concert Series w/ LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES