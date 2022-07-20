Lucero announce fall tour with L.A. Edwards

Country punk vets Lucero have announced a tour that treks across the East Coast and Midwest in October, with support from Nashville folk/heartland rockers L.A. Edwards. They also have a few other dates before then, including their own Lucero Family Block Party in their hometown of Memphis in September.

The run with L.A. Edwards hits the NYC-area on October 14 at Asbury Lanes and October 18 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/22) at 10 AM, and the whole tour is on fan presale now (password = LONELYONES). All dates and tour poster below.

Lucero's latest album is 2021's When You Found Me. L.A. Edwards also put out Blessings From Home last year, and just released the new single "The Crow" this year. Check that out below.

Lucero's 2001 self-titled debut also got a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue this year.

Lucero 2022 fall tour loading...

LUCERO FALL TOUR

OCT 6 Little Rock Hall - Little Rock, AR

OCT 7 - OCT 8 White Rose Music Festival - York, PA

OCT 7 Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

OCT 9 The Golden Pony - Harrisonburg, VA

OCT 11 Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

OCT 12 Music Farm - Charleston, SC

OCT 14 Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ

OCT 15 The Met - Pawtucket, RI

OCT 16 The Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

OCT 18 Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

OCT 19 Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

OCT 20 Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

OCT 21 Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

OCT 22 Titusville Iron Works Tap House - Titusville, PA

OCT 25 Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH

OCT 26 The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

OCT 27 Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

OCT 28 Bell's Eccentric Cafe - Kalamazoo, MI

OCT 29 Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO

OCT 30 Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL