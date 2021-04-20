Lucero announce fall tour

Memphis' Lucero released a new album, When You Found Me, at the start of the year, and have now announced a fall tour that has them out with opener Morgan Wade. Dates kick off October 6 in Louisville, KY and wrap up in Little Rock, AR on November 27.

The NYC stop of the tour happens 10/15 at Webster Hall and the L.A. show is 11/17 at Bootleg Theater. Tickets for all shows of the tour are on presale now with password BACKINOHIO.

Lucero also play Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 16 and there are a few other shows before the fall tour, including a couple Ben Nichols solo shows. All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of When You Found Me, below.

LUCERO - 2022 TOUR DATES

MAY 16, 2021 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO - with special guest Shane Smith & The Saints

JUN 11, 2021 - Ashley Street Station - Valdosta, GA - Ben Nichols Solo

JUN 12, 2021 - Lost Art Music Festival - Douglasville, GA - [Ben Nichols Solo]

JUL 31, 2021 - Chesterfield Amphitheater - Chesterfield, MO

SEP 29, 2021 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - with special guest Ian Noe

OCT 6, 2021 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 7, 2021 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 8, 2021 - Incendiary Brewing Company - Winston-Salem, NC - Free Show w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 9, 2021 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 11, 2021 - Musikfest Café - Bethlehem, PA w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 12, 2021 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 14, 2021 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 15, 2021 - Webster Hall - New York, NY w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 17, 2021 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 19, 2021 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 20, 2021 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C. w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 22, 2021 - Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH w/ Morgan Wade

OCT 23, 2021 - Beachland Ballroom - Clevel w/ Morgan Wadeand, OH w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 5, 2021 - Metro - Chicago, IL

NOV 6, 2021 - First Avenue - Mainroom - Minneapolis, MN w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 7, 2021 - The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company - Fargo, ND w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 9, 2021 - Pub Station - Ballroom - Billings, MT w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 11, 2021 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 12, 2021 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 15, 2021 - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall - Berkeley, CA w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 16, 2021 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 17, 2021 - Bootleg Theater - Los Angeles, CA w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 19, 2021 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 21, 2021 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 26, 2021 - Revolution Music Room - Little Rock, AR w/ Morgan Wade

NOV 27, 2021 - Revolution Music Room - Little Rock, AR w/ Morgan Wade