Lucero announce new album ‘Should’ve Learned By Now,’ share “One Last F.U.”

Country punk vets Lucero have announced a new album, Should’ve Learned By Now, due February 24 via Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers (pre-order). It was produced by Matt Ross-Spang, and first single "One Last F.U." sounds like classic Lucero. Bandleader Ben Nichols says:

"One Last F.U." is where this whole new record started. It’s a song that was too offensive and goofy to be on the last few Lucero albums. I was dating a girl a while back that lived on the West Coast and I remember thinking to myself "I ain’t gonna be here very long" and that ended up being the first line of the chorus. The phrase "one last fuck you" popped into my head one night later and bam I had a whole chorus. The rest of the song was simply about wanting to be left alone while I drank at the bar. That could be taken in a kind of grumpy/antagonistic way, but I feel okay singing the song because I’ve been both characters at different times. Sometimes I’m the one wanting to be left alone and sometimes I’m the drunk one blabbing all night to someone that just wants to be left alone. [...] I had a particular sound I was looking for on each record and there was no room for any goofy rock and roll or cute witticisms or even simply upbeat songs. But now finally, it was time to revisit all of that stuff and get it out in the world. That’s how we got to the appropriately-for-us-titled album Should’ve Learned by Now. The album is basically about how we know we are fuckups and I guess we are ok with that.

Check out the new song below.

Lucero also have a tour with L.A. Edwards this month, hitting the NYC-area on October 14 at Asbury Lanes and October 18 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets are still available. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. One Last F.U.

2. Macon If We Make It

3. She Leads Me

4. At The Show

5. Nothing’s Alright

6. Raining For Weeks

7. Buy A Little Time

8. Should’ve Learned By Now

9. Drunken Moon

10. Time To Go Home

Lucero -- 2022 Tour Dates

October 6 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

October 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 8 – York, PA @ White Rose Music Festival

October 9 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony

October 11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

October 12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

October 14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

October 15 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

October 16 – Ardmore, PA @ The Ardmore Music Hall

October 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 19 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

October 20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 21 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works

October 22 – Titusville, PA @ Titusville Iron Works

October 25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

October 26 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

October 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

October 28 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

October 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

October 30 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre