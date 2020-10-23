Lucero announce new album, ‘When You Found Me’ (stream a track)

Country-punk vets Lucero have announced their tenth album, When You Found Me, due January 29 via Liberty and Lament/Thirty Tigers (pre-order). The album was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Margo Price, Jason Isbell, John Prine, etc), and the first single is "Outrun The Moon," which finds Ben Nichols delivering his trademark rasp over a driving, hard rock-tinged backdrop. It's a promising first taste, as you can hear for yourself below.

Lucero's last album was 2018's Among the Ghosts. Read our review.

Tracklist

1. Have You Lost Your Way?

2. Outrun The Moon

3. Coffin Nails

4. Pull Me Close, Don’t Let Go

5. Good As Gone

6. All My Life

8. Back in Ohio

9. A City on Fire

10: When You Found Me

