Lucero played “Shine a Light” benefit on Long Island (pics)
Lucero are in the midst of a spring tour, and they stopped in Long Island on Saturday night (4/30) to headline a benefit for the Tommy Brull Foundation as part of their Shine A Light Music Series. Myron Elkins opened, and you can see pictures from the whole night by Kurt Christensen below.
Next up for Lucero are a few shows supporting Jawbreaker, and some Ben Nichols solo shows. See all of their upcoming dates below.
The next Shine A Light show is with Hop Along and a TBA special guest, at RJ Daniels on July 23.
LUCERO: 2022 TOUR
May 4, 2022 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA *
May 5, 2022 Salvage Station - Indoor Stage Asheville, NC #
May 6, 2022 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN *
May 7, 2022 Sidetracks Music Hall Huntsville, AL #
Jun 12, 2022 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN ^
Jun 17, 2022 Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA ^
Jun 18, 2022 Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA ^
Jul 15, 2022 - Jul 16, 2022 Wild Hare Music Festival Canby, OR
Jul 23, 2022 Levitt Pavilion Denver, CO @
Sep 2, 2022 - Sep 4, 2022 Caveman Music Festival Weston, CO
Oct 1, 2022 The Adelphia Music Hall Marietta, OH
Oct 7, 2022 - Oct 8, 2022 White Rose Music Festival York, PA
* - w/ Jawbreaker
# - w/ Myron Elkins
^ - Ben Nichols solo date
@ - w/ The Dead South & Tejon Street Corner Thieves