Lucero played “Shine a Light” benefit on Long Island (pics)

Lucero are in the midst of a spring tour, and they stopped in Long Island on Saturday night (4/30) to headline a benefit for the Tommy Brull Foundation as part of their Shine A Light Music Series. Myron Elkins opened, and you can see pictures from the whole night by Kurt Christensen below.

Next up for Lucero are a few shows supporting Jawbreaker, and some Ben Nichols solo shows. See all of their upcoming dates below.

The next Shine A Light show is with Hop Along and a TBA special guest, at RJ Daniels on July 23.

LUCERO: 2022 TOUR

May 4, 2022 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA *

May 5, 2022 Salvage Station - Indoor Stage Asheville, NC #

May 6, 2022 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN *

May 7, 2022 Sidetracks Music Hall Huntsville, AL #

Jun 12, 2022 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN ^

Jun 17, 2022 Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA ^

Jun 18, 2022 Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA ^

Jul 15, 2022 - Jul 16, 2022 Wild Hare Music Festival Canby, OR

Jul 23, 2022 Levitt Pavilion Denver, CO @

Sep 2, 2022 - Sep 4, 2022 Caveman Music Festival Weston, CO

Oct 1, 2022 The Adelphia Music Hall Marietta, OH

Oct 7, 2022 - Oct 8, 2022 White Rose Music Festival York, PA

* - w/ Jawbreaker

# - w/ Myron Elkins

^ - Ben Nichols solo date

@ - w/ The Dead South & Tejon Street Corner Thieves