Lucero’s self-titled debut gets first-ever vinyl pressing for 20th anniversary

After playing their first show early in 1998, Lucero recorded the songs for their self-titled debut LP in 1999 and 2000 at Dickinson's Barn in Coldwater, Mississippi, and released it in 2001. It was never pressed to vinyl, but that's about to change. For its (slightly belated) 20th anniversary, the album is getting a new vinyl edition on 180G black double vinyl. It's been remastered by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl, and it's due out on February 18, 2022. Pre-order your copy HERE, and stream it below.

Lucero released a new album, When You Found Me last year, and while they were scheduled to tour the UK in January, those dates have been cancelled because of Covid. They have US shows coming up later this month, after frontman Ben Nichols plays solo set at Garwood, NJ's Crossroads on Saturday (1/8), and more shows continuing into April and May; see all dates below.

LUCERO: 2022 TOUR

Jan 8, 2022 Crossroads Garwood, NJ*

Jan 15, 2022 Block Party West at The Ogden Theatre Denver, CO #

Jan 16, 2022 Block Party West at The Ogden Theatre Denver, CO #

Feb 10, 2022 The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CA

Feb 11, 2022 The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CA

Apr 15, 2022 George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR

Apr 16, 2022 The Blue Note Columbia, MO

Apr 17, 2022 The Bluebird Bloomington, IN

Apr 22, 2022 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON

Apr 23, 2022 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA

Apr 24, 2022 Empire Live Albany, NY

Apr 26, 2022 State Theatre Portland, ME

Apr 27, 2022 Park City Music Hall Bridgeport, CT

Apr 28, 2022 Union Craft Brewing at Union Collective Baltimore, MD

Apr 29, 2022 Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA

Apr 30, 2022 RJ Daniels Rockville Centre, NY

May 3, 2022 The Blind Tiger Greensboro, NC

May 5, 2022 Salvage Station - Indoor Stage Asheville, NC

* - Ben Nichols solo

# - w/ Amigo the Devil and Gasoline Lollipops