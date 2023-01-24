Lucinda Chua announces debut album for 4AD, shares “Echo”

London singer/songwriter (and former Felix vocalist) Lucinda Chua has announced her debut solo album, Yian, due March 24 via 4AD (pre-order). It follows her EPs Antidotes 1 (2019) and Antidotes 2 (2021), and it features her 2022 single "Golden," as well as the just-released "Echo." Lucinda self-produced and engineered eight of the album's ten tracks, and here's some background via press release on both the album title and the new "Echo" video:

“YIAN” (燕), means swallow in Chinese, and is part of “Siew Yian,” the name given to Chua by her parents to preserve her connection with her Chinese heritage. Just as the migratory songbird lives between places, so did Chua, the artist living in the in-between of the English, Malaysian and Chinese cultures that make up her heritage. In the absence of Mandarin as a mother tongue, music became a way to express the parts of herself that couldn’t be described in words; “YIAN” emerged as a way to heal. [...] Following intensive studies in Chinese dance forms, Chua joined forces with film director Jade Ang Jackman and movement director Chantel Foo to create the visual for “Echo”; Chua’s take on a choreographed pop MV. The short film is a moving and innovative homage to Chinese fan dance and martial arts; an internal journey through the shifting seasons of emotional weather. Grounded by a stone circle, Chua dances with her handmade Chinese silk fans as the mood shifts from thorny rose garden to blizzard. “Sometimes I think we are all just footprints in the snow,” Chua says.

Both singles are gorgeous, ethereal piano ballads with a folky quality, and you can check out both below.

Lucinda also announced a show happening at ICA in London on May 9.

Lucinda Chua loading...

Tracklist

1. Golden

2. Meditations On A Place

3. I Promise

4. You

5. An Ocean

6. Autumn Leaves Don't Come

7. Echo

8. Do You Know You Know

9. Grief Piece

10. Something Other Than Years