Lucinda Williams announces fall tour

Lucinda Williams just released new album Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart, and she's now announced a fall tour. Dates kick off at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on October 7 and include stops in Kansas City, Milwaukee, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and more.

The tour hits the NYC area at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on October 19 and Manhattan's Beacon Theatre on October 27. Tickets for all fall headline shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.

Lucinda also has summer dates with Big Thief, including Colorado's Red Rocks, and plays Wilco's Sky Blue Sky destination concert vacation in December. All dates are listed below.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS - 2023 TOUR DATES

JUL 21, 2023 - JUL 23, 2023 - Nelsonville Music Festival - Nelsonville, OH

JUL 25, 2023 - Dakota Jazz Club - Minneapolis, MN

JUL 26, 2023 - Dakota Jazz Club - Minneapolis, MN

JUL 28, 2023 - Dakota Jazz Club - Minneapolis, MN

JUL 29, 2023 - Dakota Jazz Club - Minneapolis, MN

JUL 31, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO w/ Big Thief.

AUG 3, 2023 - Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC w/ Big Thief.

AUG 4, 2023 - McMenamins Edgefield (McMenamins Edgefield) - Troutdale, OR w/ Big Thief.

AUG 5, 2023 - Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA w/ Big Thief.

AUG 8, 2023 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA w/ Big Thief.

AUG 10, 2023 - The Ford - Los Angeles, CA

OCT 7, 2023 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

OCT 8, 2023 - The Sheldon Concert Hall - St. Louis, MO

OCT 10, 2023 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

OCT 12, 2023 - The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

OCT 13, 2023 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

OCT 15, 2023 - The Palladium - Carmel, IN

OCT 17, 2023 - Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor, MI

OCT 18, 2023 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON

OCT 19, 2023 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

OCT 21, 2023 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

OCT 22, 2023 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

OCT 24, 2023 - Capital One Hall - Tysons, VA

OCT 27, 2023 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

OCT 28, 2023 - The Egg - Albany, NY

OCT 29, 2023 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

DEC 2, 2023 - DEC 6, 2023 - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya - Puerto Aventuras, Q.R. - Wilco's Sky Blue Sky

FEB 4, 2024 - FEB 10, 2024 - Outlaw Country Cruise - Miami, FL - Outlaw Country Cruise 8. Miami-Puerto Plata-San Juan.

FEB 27, 2024 - 3Olympia Theatre - Dublin, County Dublin

FEB 29, 2024 - Indigo at The O2 - London, UK

MAR 1, 2024 - Birmingham Town Hall - Birmingham, England

MAR 2, 2024 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

MAR 4, 2024 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

MAR 5, 2024 - Markthalle Hamburg - Hamburg, HH

MAR 6, 2024 - Huxley's Neue Welt - Berlin, Berlin

MAR 8, 2024 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, NRW

MAR 9, 2024 - La Cigale - Paris, France

MAR 11, 2024 - WERK7 Theatre - Munich, Germany

MAR 12, 2024 - Theater Akzent - Vienna, Austria

MAR 14, 2024 - Bierhübeli - Bern, Canton of Bern

MAR 15, 2024 - Palasport San Bernardino - Chiari, Italy