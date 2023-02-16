Lucinda Williams announces more tour dates around shows w/ Big Thief

Lucinda Williams will be on tour this spring and summer, including a few big shows with Big Thief, Red Rocks Amphitheater included. She's also added more headline dates, including three nights at NYC's City Winery on April 20-22. Tickets for those shows are currently in VinoFile presale and will be on sale to the general public soon.

Before that, Lucinda will join Jesse Malin at Webster Hall on March 25, with Tommy Stinson and Fantastic Cat also on the bill. She's also got Australian dates in April, and plays Spain's Azkena Rock Festival in June with Iggy Pop, The Pretenders, Inclubus and more. All dates are listed below.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 25, 2023 - Webster Hall - New York, NY - Guest of Jesse Malin

APR 3, 2023 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia - Steve Earle

APR 6, 2023 - APR 10, 2023 - Byron Bay BluesFest - Tyagarah, Australia

APR 9, 2023 - Bluesfest Melbourne - Melbourne, VIC

APR 20, 2023 - City Winery - New York, NY

APR 21, 2023 - City Winery - New York, NY

APR 22, 2023 - City Winery - New York, NY

APR 28, 2023 - The Cabot - Beverly, MA - Sold Out

APR 29, 2023 - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center - Westhampton Beach, NY

MAY 2, 2023 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

MAY 3, 2023 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

MAY 6, 2023 - The Civic Theatre - New Orleans, LA

JUN 15, 2023 - JUN 17, 2023 - Azkena Rock Festival - Vitoria-Gasteiz, PV

JUN 16, 2023 - Eridge Park - Eridge, UK - Black Deer Festival

JUL 31, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO - with Big Thief.

AUG 3, 2023 - Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC - with Big Thief.

AUG 4, 2023 - McMenamins Edgefield (McMenamins Edgefield) - Troutdale, OR - with Big Thief.

AUG 5, 2023 - Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA