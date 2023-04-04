Lucinda Williams announces new LP, shares “New York Comeback” ft. Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa

Lucinda Williams has announced a new album, Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart, due June 30 via Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers. It's her first new album since 2020's Good Souls Better Angels, and her first since suffering a stroke in November 2020 tha left her motor skills partially impaired -- including her ability to play the guitar. In writing the album, without her typical method, she called on her husband Tom Overby, friend and collaborator Jesse Malin, longtime road manager Travis Stephens, and more to co-write and collaborate. Additional contributions come from co-producer and engineer Ray Kennedy, and backing vocalists Jeremy Ivey, Buddy Miller, Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Tommy Stinson, and more.

Lucinda tapped Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa for backing vocals on the title track and "New York Comeback," which she released today. "New York Comeback" is classic country-infused rock, with earnest lyrics and standout harmonies. Listen to the single and check out the artwork and tracklist for Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart below.

Lucinda's memoir Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You comes out on April 25 via Crown, and she's touring in the spring and summer, including dates with Big Thief, and NYC shows at City Winery on April 20, 21, 22, and 25. See all dates below.

Lucinda Williams, Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart loading...

Tracklisting

1. Let’s Get The Band Back Together (Backing vocals: Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Siobhan Maher Kennedy, Buddy Miller, Sophie Gault)

2. New York Comeback (BV: Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa)

3. Last Call For The Truth

4. Jukebox (BV: Angel Olsen)

5. Stolen Moments

6. Rock N Roll Heart (BV: Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa)

7. This Is Not My Town (BV: Margo Price)

8. Hum’s Liquor (BV: Tommy Stinson)

9. Where The Song Will Find Me

10. Never Gonna Fade Away

Lucinda Williams -- 2023 Tour Dates

APR 6, 2023 - APR 10, 2023 - Byron Bay BluesFest - Tyagarah, Australia

APR 9, 2023 - Bluesfest Melbourne - Melbourne, VIC

APR 20, 2023 - City Winery - New York, NY

APR 21, 2023 - City Winery - New York, NY

APR 22, 2023 - City Winery - New York, NY

APR 28, 2023 - The Cabot - Beverly, MA - Sold Out

APR 29, 2023 - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center - Westhampton Beach, NY

MAY 2, 2023 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

MAY 3, 2023 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

MAY 6, 2023 - The Civic Theatre - New Orleans, LA

JUN 15, 2023 - JUN 17, 2023 - Azkena Rock Festival - Vitoria-Gasteiz, PV

JUN 16, 2023 - Eridge Park - Eridge, UK - Black Deer Festival

JUL 31, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO - with Big Thief.

AUG 3, 2023 - Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC - with Big Thief.

AUG 4, 2023 - McMenamins Edgefield (McMenamins Edgefield) - Troutdale, OR - with Big Thief.

AUG 5, 2023 - Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA