Lucinda Williams suffered a stroke

Lucinda Williams suffered from a stroke in November of 2020, the singer-songwriter revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Williams, who was 67 at the time, told Rolling Stone that a few days before Thanksgiving of 2020 she was brought to Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Center after an episode where she found herself unable to walk and having trouble with her balance. Doctors found a blood clot in the right side of her brain, and she spent a month in a rehabilitation center undergoing therapy. "What happens is your brain gets all... the wires get all crossed and you have to retrain your brain basically, to tell your arm to do whatever it is you’re trying to do," she said. "So that’s the biggest challenge."

Thankfully, Williams didn't suffer speech aphasia from the stroke, and her husband, Tom Overby, told Rolling Stone that doctors saw no sign of brain damage. She is expected to make a full recovery. "The main thing is I can still sing," she told Rolling Stone. "I’m singing my ass off, so that hasn’t been affected. Can’t keep me down for too long."

Her recovery includes returning to the stage. Williams cancelled a scheduled performance for this weekend at Key West, FL's Mile 0 Festival, but told Rolling Stone that she hopes to begin playing live again by mid-summer. "I feel good and positive about playing again," she said. "We’ve got some shows scheduled with Jason Isbell for late July and we’re planning on doing those. I don’t know if I’ll stand up and sing or I’ll sit down like an old blues person. But we’ll figure it out."

Read the interview in full on Rolling Stone.

Lucinda recently covered Sharon Van Etten's "Save Yourself" for the 10th anniversary edition of Sharon's album epic.