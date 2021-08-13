Lucy Dacus adds 3rd NYC show, shares KEXP session w/ her mom

Lucy Dacus recently wrapped up her tour with Bright Eyes, and she embarks on a headlining tour supporting her great new album Home Video (order on vinyl) in mid-September. That tour already included two NYC shows; both are sold out, so she's added a third night at the same venue, on October 28 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see Lucy's updated tour dates below.

Meanwhile, Lucy did a KEXP session with her band for their KEXP-At-Home video series, featuring songs from Home Video and "My Mother & I" from her 2019 EP, with her mom providing guest vocals. You can watch the session, and the accompanying interview with Lucy, below, where you'll also find pictures from Lucy's intimate show at Music Hall of Williamsburg earlier this month.

LUCY DACUS: 2021-2022 TOUR

FRI 10 SEPTEMBER The National Richmond, VA, US

SAT 11 SEPTEMBER The National Richmond, VA, US

MON 13 SEPTEMBER Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC, US

TUE 14 SEPTEMBER Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA, US

WED 15 SEPTEMBER Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, US

FRI 17 SEPTEMBER Trees Dallas, TX, US

SAT 18 SEPTEMBER White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs Houston, TX, US

SUN 19 SEPTEMBER Scoot Inn Austin, TX, US

MON 20 SEPTEMBER Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX, US

WED 22 SEPTEMBER 191 Toole Tucson, AZ, US

FRI 24 SEPTEMBER The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

SAT 25 SEPTEMBER The Observatory Santa Ana, CA, US

SUN 26 SEPTEMBER August Hall San Francisco, CA, US

MON 27 SEPTEMBER The Fillmore San Francisco, CA, US

WED 29 SEPTEMBER Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, US

THU 30 SEPTEMBER Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada

FRI 1 OCTOBER Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR, US

SAT 2 OCTOBER Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, US

MON 4 OCTOBER The ELM Bozeman, MT, US

TUE 5 OCTOBER Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT, US

WED 6 OCTOBER Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO, US

FRI 8 OCTOBER Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA, US

SAT 9 OCTOBER First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, US

SUN 10 OCTOBER Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, US

MON 11 OCTOBER The Vic Chicago, IL, US

TUE 12 OCTOBER Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH, US

THU 14 OCTOBER The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada

FRI 15 OCTOBER L'Astral Montreal, QC, Canada

SAT 16 OCTOBER House of Blues Boston Boston, MA, US

MON 18 OCTOBER Higher Ground Ballroom South Burlington, VT, US

WED 20 OCTOBER Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, US

THU 21 OCTOBER Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, US

FRI 22 OCTOBER 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US

SAT 23 OCTOBER 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US

MON 25 OCTOBER Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

TUE 26 OCTOBER Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

THU 28 OCTOBER Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

FRI 29 OCTOBER 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US

FRI 18 MARCH Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

SUN 20 MARCH Saint Luke's Glasgow, UK

MON 21 MARCH The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland

WED 23 MARCH Gorilla Manchester, UK

THU 24 MARCH SWX Bristol, UK

FRI 25 MARCH O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK

TUE 29 MARCH Botanique - Rotonde Brussels, Belgium

WED 30 MARCH Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, Netherlands

THU 31 MARCH Artheater Cologne, Germany

SAT 2 APRIL Molotow Hamburg, Germany

SUN 3 APRIL Loppen Copenhagen, Denmark

MON 4 APRIL VoxHall Aarhus, Denmark

WED 6 APRIL Parkteatret Oslo, Norway

THU 7 APRIL Nalen Klubb Stockholm, Sweden

SAT 9 APRIL Lido Berlin, Germany

SUN 10 APRIL Trafo Jena, Germany

TUE 12 APRIL Chelsea Vienna, Austria

WED 13 APRIL Milla Munich, Germany

THU 14 APRIL Bogen F Zürich, Switzerland

FRI 15 APRIL LA MAROQUINERIE Paris, France