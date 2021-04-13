Lucy Dacus announces new album & tour w/ Bartees Strange (watch “Hot & Heavy” video)

Lucy Dacus recently returned with a new single, "Thumbs," the official release of a fan live favorite that she began performing in 2018. Now she's announced a new album, Home Video, due out June 25 via Matador. It's the follow-up to 2018's Historian and it was recorded pre-COVID, in August of 2019, with collaborators Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch. Lucy's boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker also sing on two songs.

In addition to announcing the album, Lucy has shared another new single, "Hot & Heavy." Like the rest of her work, it's full of perceptive lyrical touches, dealing, this time, with looking at the past. "I thought I was writing ‘Hot & Heavy’ about an old friend," Lucy says, "but I realized along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself. So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don't want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn't approve of me now, and that's embarrassing and a little bit heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am."

Lucy directed "Hot & Heavy"'s accompanying video, which was shot in the Byrd Theatre in Richmond, a place she frequented growing up, and also includes footage from her childhood. "I knew I wanted to include some of the home video footage that my dad took of me while I was growing up," she says. "I wanted to visualize the moment when you first reflect on your childhood, which I think can also be the moment that childhood is over. For me, I feel like there was a hard switch when I started releasing music, when my identity went from being a personal project to something publicly observed and reflected. I asked my family (shoutout to my grandma) and some of my closest friends to be extras because they're the people that knew me before that switch. I may have dropped out of film school, but I still love making movies and had a really fun time directing this one."

See the Home Video cover art and tracklisting, and watch the video for "Hot & Heavy," below.

Lucy has also announced a tour supporting the album, kicking off with a pair of dates with Julien Baker in Richmond, VA in September, and continuing into October, with stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles (September 24 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel), San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC and more, wrapping up in Brooklyn on October 25 at Brooklyn Steel. Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound) open the first leg of dates, Bartees Strange the second, and Shamir the Philadelphia show. Tickets go on sale Friday 4/16 at 10 AM local time, and you can see all dates below.

Lucy Dacus - Home Video Tracklist

1. Hot & Heavy

2. Christine

3. First Time

4. VBS

5. Cartwheel

6. Thumbs

7. Going Going Gone

8. Partner In Crime

9. Brando

10. Please Stay

11. Triple Dog Dare

photo by Ebru Yildiz

LUCY DACUS: 2021 TOUR

Fri. Sept. 10 - Richmond, VA @ The National (Julien Baker Headline/Lucy Support, + special guests)

Sat. Sept. 11 - Richmond, VA @ The National (Lucy Headline/Julien Baker Support, + special guests)

Mon. Sept. 13 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %

Tue. Sept. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Wed. Sept. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %

Fri. Sept. 17 - Dallas, TX @ Trees %

Sat. Sept. 18 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall-Downstairs %

Sun. Sept. 19 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn %

Mon. Sept. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

Wed. Sept. 22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

Fri. Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at AceHotel %

Sat. Sept. 25 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC %

Mon. Sept. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

Thu. Sept. 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre $

Fri. Oct. 1 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $

Sat. Oct. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $

Tue. Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

Fri. Oct. 8 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $

Sat. Oct. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

Mon. Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre $

Tue. Oct. 12 - Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $

Thu. Oct. 14 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $

Fri. Oct. 15 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $

Sat. Oct. 16 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

Mon. Oct. 18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $

Wed. Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

Fri. Oct. 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

Mon. Oct. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

% = w/ Bachelor

$ = w/ Bartees Strange

^ = w/ Shamir