Lucy Dacus begins Brooklyn Steel run with Bartees Strange (pics, setlist)

Lucy Dacus is nearing the end of the 2021 leg of her tour supporting her fantastic new album Home Video (order on vinyl), and on Monday (10/25) she began a run of three NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel. Her setlist was made up primarily of material from the new album, but also included a few older favorites, like "Night Shift," "Addictions," and "I Don't Want to Be Funny Anymore," as well as a cover of Edith Piaf's "La vie en rose," and a new song, that she played solo acoustic during the encore and asked the audience not to record video of.

Bartees Strange opened the night, and he also played a new song during his set, along with songs from his excellent 2020 debut, Live Forever, and his cover of The National's "Lemonworld." He came back out during Lucy's set to join her on "Going Going Gone," as well.

See pictures of the whole night by Edwina Hay below, along with Lucy and Bartees' setlist.

Lucy's Brooklyn Steel run continues tonight (10/26), and tickets are still available. It wraps up on Thursday (10/28), which is with Palehound, and is currently sold out.

Setlist: Lucy Dacus @ Brooklyn Steel, 10/25/2021

Triple Dog Dare

First Time

Addictions

Hot & Heavy

Christine

VBS

Cartwheel

La vie en rose (Édith Piaf cover)

Nonbeliever

Yours & Mine

Partner in Crime

Brando

Thumbs

Going Going Gone (with Bartees Strange)

I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore

Night Shift

Encore:

New Song

Setlist: Bartees Strange @ Brooklyn Steel, 10/25/2021

Far

Mustang

Kelly Rowland

Weights

17

Flagey God

Lemonworld (The National cover)

Stone Meadows

Boomer