Lucy Dacus covers Cher’s “Believe,” adds dates to North American tour

Lucy Dacus is in the midst of her ongoing tour supporting her excellent 2021 album Home Video, with a big NYC show happening on Thursday (7/21) at SummerStage in Central Park. That's with Hop Along, and tickets are still available.

Lucy has now expanded her tour, with new North American dates added in late September, October, and November. The new shows go on sale Friday, July 22 at noon local time, and you can see all dates below.

She's also shared a new rendition of her Home Video track "Partner in Crime." The album version is Lucy's biggest foray into autotune yet, and she strips it down for her new contribution to the Spotify Singles series, which is paired with a new cover of Cher's "Believe." Hear both below.

"I feel like some of my favorite lyrics that I’ve written are in ‘Partner in Crime’ and maybe they aren’t as noticeable because the effect takes you out of it a little bit,” Lucy says. “So, I just wanted to strip it bare and showcase the song for what it is without any tricky production moves. ‘Partner in Crime’ was partially inspired by ‘Believe,’ so I thought it’d be nice to pair them together. I love Cher’s voice and how low it gets. The timbre of her voice is so unique, you can recognize it anywhere. Even with the autotune, you can tell that it’s Cher and nobody else. But, on our cover, taking away the autotune, I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low voiced pop legend."

LUCY DACUS: 2022 TOUR

Wed. July 20 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

Thu. July 21 - New York, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park

Sat. July 23 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Fest (SOLD OUT)

Sun. July 24 - Providence, RI @ Strand Ballroom *

Mon. July 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Outdoor Stage at Power Plant Live! * (SOLD OUT)

Wed. July 27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

Thu. July 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann !

Fri. July 29 - Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island !

Sun. July 31 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

Thu. Aug. 4 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Series @

Fri. Aug. 5 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

Sun. Aug. 7 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

Tue. Aug. 9 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory #

Wed. Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom #

Fri. Aug. 12 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live $

Sat. Aug. 13 - North Adams, MA @ MASS Moca %

Thu. Aug. 25 - Edinburgh, UK @ Leith Theatre

Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival

Sat. Aug. 27 - Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

Sun. Aug. 28 - Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

Mon. Aug. 29 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival

Wed. Aug. 31 - Cologne, DE @ LUXOR ^

Fri. Sep. 2 - Vlieland, NE @ Into The Great Wide Open (SOLD OUT)

Sat. Sep. 3 - Maastricht, NE @ Re Bruis Festival

Sun. Sep. 4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Tue. Sep. 6 - Barcelona, ES @ WOLF Barcelona

Thu. Sep. 8 - Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival

Sat. Sep. 10 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset

Mon. Sep. 12 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

Fri. Sep. 30 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sat. Oct. 1 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

Mon. Oct. 3 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Wed. Oct. 5 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Thu. Oct. 6 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Fri. Oct. 7 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

Sat. Oct. 8 - Miami Beach, FL @ North Beach Band Shell

Mon. Oct. 10 - Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

Wed. Oct. 12 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre

Thu. Oct. 13 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Oct. 14 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

Fri. Nov. 4 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Sat. Nov. 5 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

Tue. Nov. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Wed. Nov. 9 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Fri. Nov. 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sat. Nov. 12 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre

Sun. Nov. 13 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Tue. Nov. 15 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

Thu. Nov. 17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Fri. Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sat. Nov. 19 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

* w/ Samia

! w/ Courtney Barnett and Samia

@ w/ Local Natives and NoSo

# Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett and Quinn Christopherson

$ Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett, Faye Webster, and Caroline Rose

& supporting The National

& Here & There Fest w/ Courtney Barnett, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange, and Hana Vu

^ w/ Emperor X

See pictures from Lucy's recent Pitchfork Festival set below.