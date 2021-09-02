Lucy Dacus donating money from upcoming Texas shows to abortion funds

Late on Wednesday night (9/1), the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny the request from Texas abortion providers to block the state's new near-total abortion ban, Senate Bill 8, which took effect that morning. It's one of the strictest in the nation, banning abortion after six weeks (before most people even know they're pregnant) and not allowing exceptions for rape or incest. It also allows private citizens to sue anyone they believed help someone get an abortion, from doctors and clinic workers to someone who gave a ride or provided financial assistance.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision, Lucy Dacus has announced that she'll be donating the money she makes from the Texas shows on her upcoming tour to abortion funds to help Texas residents continue to access healthcare. "All the money I make at our upcoming shows in Texas will be going towards abortion funds jsyk, if you're not cool with that don't come," she writes. "If you are cool with that (and are vaccinated) Austin and Dallas are sold out, but Houston and San Antonio are not, come thru and bring extra $ cause I'm gonna figure out a donation situation."

Lucy's Texas shows include September 17 at Trees in Dallas (sold out), September 18 at White Oak Music Hall in Houston (tickets), September 19 at Scoot Inn in Austin (sold out), and September 20 at Paper Tiger in San Antonio (tickets). She also has dates through September into October and continuing in March of 2022. See them all below, along with pictures from her intimate August show in Brooklyn.

For abortion funds in Texas to donate to, Act Blue will split your donation between 10 funds, Texas Equal Access Fund, Jane's Due Process, Frontera Fund, the Lilith Fund, Clinic Access Support Network, Fund Texas Choice, Whole Woman's Health Alliance, Inc., West Fund, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center, and The Bridge Collective.

LUCY DACUS: 2021-2022 TOUR

FRI 10 SEPTEMBER The National Richmond, VA, US

SAT 11 SEPTEMBER The National Richmond, VA, US

MON 13 SEPTEMBER Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC, US

TUE 14 SEPTEMBER Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA, US

WED 15 SEPTEMBER Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, US

FRI 17 SEPTEMBER Trees Dallas, TX, US

SAT 18 SEPTEMBER White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs Houston, TX, US

SUN 19 SEPTEMBER Scoot Inn Austin, TX, US

MON 20 SEPTEMBER Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX, US

WED 22 SEPTEMBER 191 Toole Tucson, AZ, US

FRI 24 SEPTEMBER The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

SAT 25 SEPTEMBER The Observatory Santa Ana, CA, US

SUN 26 SEPTEMBER August Hall San Francisco, CA, US

MON 27 SEPTEMBER The Fillmore San Francisco, CA, US

WED 29 SEPTEMBER Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, US

THU 30 SEPTEMBER Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada

FRI 1 OCTOBER Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR, US

SAT 2 OCTOBER Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, US

MON 4 OCTOBER The ELM Bozeman, MT, US

TUE 5 OCTOBER Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT, US

WED 6 OCTOBER Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO, US

FRI 8 OCTOBER Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA, US

SAT 9 OCTOBER First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, US

SUN 10 OCTOBER Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, US

MON 11 OCTOBER The Vic Chicago, IL, US

TUE 12 OCTOBER Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH, US

THU 14 OCTOBER The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada

FRI 15 OCTOBER L'Astral Montreal, QC, Canada

SAT 16 OCTOBER House of Blues Boston Boston, MA, US

MON 18 OCTOBER Higher Ground Ballroom South Burlington, VT, US

WED 20 OCTOBER Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, US

THU 21 OCTOBER Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, US

FRI 22 OCTOBER 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US

SAT 23 OCTOBER 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US

MON 25 OCTOBER Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

TUE 26 OCTOBER Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

THU 28 OCTOBER Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

FRI 29 OCTOBER 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US

FRI 18 MARCH Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

SUN 20 MARCH Saint Luke's Glasgow, UK

MON 21 MARCH The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland

WED 23 MARCH Gorilla Manchester, UK

THU 24 MARCH SWX Bristol, UK

FRI 25 MARCH O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK

TUE 29 MARCH Botanique - Rotonde Brussels, Belgium

WED 30 MARCH Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, Netherlands

THU 31 MARCH Artheater Cologne, Germany

SAT 2 APRIL Molotow Hamburg, Germany

SUN 3 APRIL Loppen Copenhagen, Denmark

MON 4 APRIL VoxHall Aarhus, Denmark

WED 6 APRIL Parkteatret Oslo, Norway

THU 7 APRIL Nalen Klubb Stockholm, Sweden

SAT 9 APRIL Lido Berlin, Germany

SUN 10 APRIL Trafo Jena, Germany

TUE 12 APRIL Chelsea Vienna, Austria

WED 13 APRIL Milla Munich, Germany

THU 14 APRIL Bogen F Zürich, Switzerland

FRI 15 APRIL LA MAROQUINERIE Paris, France