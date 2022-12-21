Lucy Dacus joined Yo La Tengo for Hanukkah Night 3 ++ David Cross, Lee Ranaldo & more (video, setlist)

In town for the all-star Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit on Monday, Lucy Dacus stuck around NYC to perform with her Matador Records labelmates Yo La Tengo for Night 3 of their 2022 Hanukkah celebration at Bowery Ballroom. She was the surprise guest during the encore, singling The Ronettes' "Walking in the Rain," her own "First Time" and, to close out the night, Carole King's "Home Again."

Lucy was far from Night 3's only special guest. Burnt Sugar Arkestra opened the night, and then Rabbi Sugarman (looking a lot like David Cross) made a return visit.

For Yo La Tengo's set, they were joined by Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo on guitar, Ryan Sawyer on drums, and Bill Nace on taishōgoto. The set included "Tom Courtenay," "Mushroom Cloud of Hiss," "Evanescent Psychic Pez Drop," "Paul is Dead," and more, plus covers of Bob Dylan's "Love Minus Zero/No Limit" and The Velvet Underground's "Run Run Run," and "Turn On Your Lovelight" by Bobby Bland (and famously, frequently covered by Grateful Dead), which started the night.

Check out Yo La Tengo's Night 3 setlist (via Jesse Jarnow's Frank n Earthy blog) and fan-shot video from the night below.

Dave Lombardo made the Night 3 mix CD, and proceeds from show benefited the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Currently the remaining five nights of Yo La Tengo Hanukkah are sold out but in years past the band have released tickets during the week, so keep checking.

SETLIST: Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom 12/20/2022 (Hanukkah Night 3)

Turn On Your Lovelight > (Bobby “Blue” Bland)

Everyday

Demons

Let’s Do It Wrong

Evanescent Psychic Pez Drop

Satellite

I’m On My Way (minus guests)

Paul Is Dead (minus guests)

Love Minus Zero/No Limit (Bob Dylan)

My Heart’s Reflection

Run Run Run (Velvet Underground)

Nothing To Hide

Tom Courtenay

Artificial Heart

Mushroom Cloud of Hiss

*(encore)*

Take A Giant Step (Carole King/Gerry Goffin)

Walking In The Rain (Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil/Phil Spector) (with Lucy Dacus on vocals)

First Time (Lucy Dacus) (with LD on vocals/guitar)

Home Again (Carole King) (with LD on vocals)