Lucy Dacus plots 2022 tour w/ Indigo De Souza & Fenne Lily, shares new version of “Thumbs”

Lucy Dacus recently wrapped up her 2021 tour supporting her fantastic new album Home Video (order on vinyl), and she's now announced that she'll head back out for more dates in 2022. The tour begins in Pittsburgh on February 9, stopping in Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Asheville, Asbury Park, Toronto, Montreal, Providence, Baltimore and more before heading to Europe and the UK in mid-March and April. The first leg of shows is with Indigo De Souza, who released the excellent Any Shape You Take this year (order on yellow vinyl), and most of the UK dates are with Fenne Lily. See all dates below.

The Asbury Park show is at Stone Pony on February 26, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, November 12 at 12 PM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, November 11 at noon.

Along with her tour announcement, Lucy has shared a new, full-band version of long-awaited album track "Thumbs." Hear "Thumbs Again" below.

Indigo De Souza, meanwhile, has 2022 headlining dates of her own, and Fenne Lily is touring with illuminati hotties, Katy Kirby, and Pom Pom Squad.

LUCY DACUS: 2022 TOUR

02-09 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

02-10 Detroit, MI - Majestic *

02-11 Newport, KY - Ovation *

02-12 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room *

02-14 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom Valentine’s Day *

02-15 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

02-17 Minneapolis, MN - First Ave *

02-18 Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre *

02-19 Lawrence, KS - Liberty *

02-20 Oklahoma City City, OK - Tower Theatre *

02-23 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre *

02-24 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel *

02-25 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson *

02-26 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony *

03-01 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall *

03-02 Montreal, Quebec - Corona Theatre *

03-03 Providence, RI - The Strand

03-05 Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head

03-18 Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

03-19 Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

03,20 Glasgow, Scotland - St. Lukes

03-21 Dublin, Ireland - The Button Factory #

03-23 Manchester, England - Gorilla

03-24 Bristol, England - Trinity

03-25 London, England - Kentish Town Forum

03-29 Brussels, Belgium - Rotonde #

03-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord #

03-31 Cologne, Germany - Artheater #

04-02 Hamburg, Germany - Molotow #

04-03 Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen #

04-04 Aarhus, Denmark - Atlas #

04-06 Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret #

04-07 Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb #

04-09 Berlin, Germany - Lido #

04-10 Jena, Germany - Trafo #

04-11 Vienna, Austria - Chelsea #

04-13 Munich, Germany - Milla #

04-14 Zürich, Switzerland - Bogen F #

04-15 Paris, France - La Maroquinerie #

* with Indigo De Souza

# with Fenne Lily

See pictures from the last show of Lucy's recent Brooklyn Steel run below.