Lucy Dacus releases “Thumbs” (finally)

Lucy Dacus began performing "Thumbs" live in fall of 2018, when she was on tour with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker as boygenius. The intense, emotional song became a fan favorite, inspiring its own Twitter account devoted to "getting Lucy Dacus to release the absolute banger of a song 'Thumbs.'" Last month, Lucy began teasing the song's release, with fans receiving VHS tapes featuring a recording of it.

Now Lucy has officially released "Thumbs," and you can stream it below. She says she wrote it over a 15-minute car ride to dinner in Nashville, TN. "Like most songs I write, I wasn’t expecting it and it made me feel weird, almost sick," she says. "It tells the story of a day I had with a friend during our freshman year of college, a significant day, but not one that I had thought of for years. I started playing it live a month or so later during the boygenius tour after Phoebe and Julien encouraged me to. I knew I wanted a long time to get used to playing it since it made me feel shaky, so I ended sets with it for about half the shows I played in 2019. Before I played it, I would ask the audience to please not record it, a request that seems to have been respected, which I'm grateful for."