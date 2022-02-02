Lucy Dacus shares “Kissing Lessons” video, adds to tour, including Central Park w/ Hop Along
Lucy Dacus is about to head out on the next leg of her North American tour with Indigo De Souza supporting last year's excellent Home Video, and ahead of that, and after teasing the song with flyers advertising a phone line to hear the song, she's shared a new single, "Kissing Lessons," another tale from Lucy's childhood that fits right in with her Home Video material. It's accompanied by a video directed by Mara Palena, which you can watch below.
Lucy has also added some new dates to her 2022 tour, including a new NYC show at SummerStage in Central Park on July 21. That one's with Hop Along, which should be a great double bill, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 12 PM. See Lucy's updated dates below.
LUCY DACUS: 2022 TOUR
Wed. Feb. 09 - Pitts, PA @ Stage AE *
Thu. Feb. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic *
Fri. Feb. 11 - Newport, KY @ Ovation *
Sat. Feb. 12 - Indy, IN @ Egyptian Room *
Mon. Feb. 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom Valentine’s Day *
Tue. Feb. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (Rescheduled Date) *
Thu. Feb. 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave (Rescheduled Date) *
Fri. Feb. 18 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre (Rescheduled Date) *
Sat. Feb. 19 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty *
Sun. Feb. 20 - OK City, OK @ Tower Theatre *
Wed. Feb. 23 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
Thu. Feb. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *
Fri. Feb. 25 - C-Ville, VA @ Jefferson *
Sat. Feb. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *
Mon. Feb. 28 - Ithaca, NY @ Hangar Theatre
Tue. Mar. 01 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
Thu. Mar. 03 - Providence, RI @ The Strand
Sat. Mar. 05 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head
Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^
Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^
Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes ^
Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre ^
Wed. Mar. 23, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory ^
Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum
Sat. Mar. 26 - London, UK @ Rough Trade - In-Store Performance
Sun. Mar. 27 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 ^
Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Brussels, BL @ Rotonde ^
Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord ^
Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater ^
Sat. Apr. 02, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow ^
Sun. Apr. 03, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen ^
Mon. April 04, 2022 - Aarhus, DK @ Atlas ^
Wed. Apr. 06, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret ^
Thu. Apr. 07, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb ^
Sat. Apr. 09, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Lido ^
Sun. Apr. 10, 2022 - Jena, DE @ Trafo ^
Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea ^
Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla ^
Thu. Apr. 14, 2022 - Zürich, SU @ Bogen F ^
Fri. Apr. 15 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie ^
Thu. Jul. 21 - New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park #
Sun. Aug. 7 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival
Thu. Sep. 1 - Sun. Sep. 4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
* = with Indigo De Souza
^ = with Fenne Lily
# = with Hop Along