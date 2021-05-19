Lucy Dacus shares video for new song “VBS”

Lucy Dacus is releasing a new album, Home Video, on June 25 via Matador, and she's shared another new single from it, "VBS." "VBS means vacation Bible school, and I went to tons of them," Lucy says. "It’s where Christian parents send their kids over the winter, spring, or summer breaks from school to get closer to God, maybe learn some outdoor skills, and bring home useless crafts and totems like fruit of the spirit sand art and purity rings."

"I wrote the song in the van on the way to Nashville to record Home Video after seeing one of those reader boards outside a church advertising a wholesome church camp for kids," she continues. "I thought about my first boyfriend, who I met at VBS, the resident bad boy who loved Slayer and weed more than Jesus. I took it upon myself to save him, and make him stop doing drugs (with an exception for snorting nutmeg). God, I was so lame."

Watch the "VBS" video, animated by Lucy's longtime collaborator (and Home Video creative director) Marin Leong, below.

Lucy is touring this summer and fall, including headlining dates and a few shows supporting Bright Eyes. See her updated dates below.

LUCY DACUS: 2021 TOUR

WED 23 JUNE Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, US *

THU 29 JULY Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks Bethlehem, PA, US ^

FRI 30 JULY Palladium Worcester, MA, US ^

SAT 31 JULY Forest Hills Stadium Queens, NY, US ^

FRI 10 SEPTEMBER The National Richmond, VA, US %

SAT 11 SEPTEMBER The National Richmond, VA, US %

MON 13 SEPTEMBER Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC, US &

TUE 14 SEPTEMBER Terminal West Atlanta, GA, US &

WED 15 SEPTEMBER Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, US &

FRI 17 SEPTEMBER Trees Dallas, TX, US &

SAT 18 SEPTEMBER White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs Houston, TX, US &

SUN 19 SEPTEMBER Scoot Inn Austin, TX, US &

MON 20 SEPTEMBER Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX, US &

WED 22 SEPTEMBER 191 Toole Tucson, AZ, US &

FRI 24 SEPTEMBER The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles (LA), CA, US &

SAT 25 SEPTEMBER The Observatory Santa Ana, CA, US &

MON 27 SEPTEMBER The Fillmore San Francisco, CA, US &

THU 30 SEPTEMBER Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada $

FRI 1 OCTOBER Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR, US $

SAT 2 OCTOBER Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, US $

TUE 5 OCTOBER Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT, US $

WED 6 OCTOBER Bluebird Theater Denver, CO, US $

FRI 8 OCTOBER Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA, US $

SAT 9 OCTOBER First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, US $

MON 11 OCTOBER The Vic Chicago, IL, US $

TUE 12 OCTOBER Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH, US $

THU 14 OCTOBER The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada $

FRI 15 OCTOBER L'Astral Montreal, QC, Canada $

SAT 16 OCTOBER House of Blues - Boston Boston, MA, US $

MON 18 OCTOBER Higher Ground Ballroom South Burlington, VT, US $

WED 20 OCTOBER Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, US #

FRI 22 OCTOBER 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US $

SAT 23 OCTOBER 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US $

MON 25 OCTOBER Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

TUE 26 OCTOBER Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY, US

* - w/ Shakey Graves

^ - w/ Bright Eyes

% - w/ Julien Baker and special guests

& - w/ Bachelor

$ - w/ Bartees Strange

# - w/ Shamir