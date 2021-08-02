Lucy Dacus & Tomberlin played Music Hall of Williamsburg (pics, video)

Lucy Dacus was just in NYC for a show with Bright Eyes and Waxahatchee at Forest Hills Stadium, and when their scheduled second night in the city, at Terminal 5, was postponed, she added a last minute show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Sunday (8/1). As Lucy is playing two sold out nights at Brooklyn Steel on her upcoming headlining tour, this was a chance to catch her at a more intimate venue, and people took advantage of it. The venue, which required proof of COVID vaccination to attend, and had signs posted on the doors suggesting people wear masks and take COVID precautions, was totally full, and most people in the front wore masks.

Tomberlin, who just played her first show since the pandemic at TV Eye on Friday (7/30), opened with a solo set, which included a few new songs and yelled out fan requests. She also said that her second album is on the way; stay tuned.

Lucy played all the songs from her great new album Home Video with the exception of "Cartwheel." The crowd went nuts for the heavy guitar riff in "VBS," and she used autotune on "Partner in Crime." She also played songs from her second album Historian, including "Addictions" and "Night Shift," saying that she'd done the record release show for it at the same venue, and that it seemed like a lot of familiar faces were there. She thanked the crowd for being vaccinated so she could play to a live audience again, too.

For "Going Going Gone," Lucy invited Tomberlin out to join her, and they also, like they did before in 2019, covered Sufjan Stevens' "Casimir Pulaski Day" together solo acoustic. It was a stunning duet with gorgeous harmonies, and a highlight of the evening.

After the encore break, Lucy returned alone and played an untitled new song that was loosely about New York. Much like when she'd play "Thumbs" as an encore on the last tour before it was released, she asked the audience not to record it, and jokingly gave permission for people to bully anyone they noticed filming it.

Check out pictures from Sunday night's show, and a few video clips, below.

photos and recap by Ellen Qbertplaya