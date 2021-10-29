Lucy Dacus wrapped up Brooklyn Steel run (night 3 pics w/ Palehound)

After beginning on Monday, Lucy Dacus wrapped up a three-show run at Brooklyn Steel on Thursday (10/28). She took a night off on Wednesday (10/27) to host a screening Varda's Beaches Of Agnès and Fellini's Amarcord at Metrograph, but for the show the night before, on Tuesday (10/26), she brought out a few special guests: her boygenius bandmate Phoebe Bridgers, who joined her on "Please Stay" and "Going Going Gone," where they were also joined by Tomberlin, Bartees Strange, and Christian Lee Hutson. See video of both songs below.

All three shows featured similar setlists, but on Thursday Lucy covered Regina Spektor's "Summer in the City" solo acoustic (like she's done before this tour) and did an acoustic, non-autotuned rendition of Home Video track "Partner in Crime." She also played two new songs, asking the crowd not to film them.

After Bartees Strange opened nights one and two, Palehound opened Thursday's show. Their current live lineup is an all-women queer trio for the first time, with Ellen Kempner joined by Larz Brogan on bass and Zoë Brecher on drums. See pictures by Ellen Qbertplaya of them and Lucy from Thursday night's show, setlist included, below.