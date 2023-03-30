Ludicra announce first NYC show in 13 years, with Sonja

San Francisco black metal greats Ludicra reunited last year for Northwest Terror Fest, followed by a sold-out, one-off San Francisco show, and they recently revealed that they'll come to Austin's Oblivion Access festival this June. Now they added a NYC show happening that same weekend, on June 16 at Saint Vitus with Sonja and special guests. Tickets are on sale now. It'll be Ludicra's first NYC show in 13 years, having last played in 2010 at Europa (the space that's now home to Good Room), and drummer Aesop Dekker said on Instagram that this and Oblivion Access "will be the last opportunities to see Ludicra live."

Watch a video from last year's SF show:

Last year, Sonja released their acclaimed debut album Loud Arriver and you can stream that too: