Ludwig Göransson’s ‘The Mandalorian’ score getting eight-LP vinyl box set

Need a present for The Mandalorian lover in your life who is also a vinyl fanatic? Composer Ludwig Göransson's stirring score -- which tips its hat to Spaghetti Westerns, Japanese samurai films and John Williams' original Star Wars music -- is getting a vinyl release this November via an eight-album box set via Mondo.

This one-time pressing and features music from all eight episodes of the first season, and is pressed on 180 gram vinyl, with original artwork by Paul Mann, and "housed in a heavy-duty slipcase adorned with Mando's mudhorn Signet." It's limited to 3,500 units worldwide and will be available to pre-order on Wednesday, August 26 at 1 PM Eastern.

For those who need much less music, you can also just get The Mandalorian main theme as a 10" picture disc featuring "The Child" (aka Baby Yoda).

Where most television composers write a few main themes that get recycled throughout the series, Göransson wrote full scores for each episode of The Mandalorian S1, hence the voluminous nature of this box set. You can watch a documentary short of him working on the main theme, below, and if you have Disney+ there's a whole episode of documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian dedicated to Göransson's score.

You can listen to the nine-track digital Mandalorian score, and check out the artwork and tracklist for the box set, below.