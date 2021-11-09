Luna add intimate NYC show to tour

Luna begin a run of fall shows on Tuesday night (11/9), beginning with two nights in Austin where they'll play Bewitched and Penthouse in full, followed by dates with The Natvral in Jersey City (White Eagle Hall on November 12), NYC (Brooklyn Made on November 13), Philadelphia, Alexandria, and Annapolis. They've now added an additional NYC show at an intimate venue, on Sunday, November 14 at TV Eye. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see Luna's updated dates below.

Dean Wareham released his first proper solo album in seven years, I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A., last month. Stream it below.

LUNA: 2021 TOUR

Tue, Nov 9 3TEN ACL Live (performing Bewitched), Austin, TX

Wed, Nov 10 3TEN ACL Live (performing Penthouse), Austin, TX

Fri, Nov 12 White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, NJ

Sat, Nov 13 Brooklyn Made, Brooklyn, NY

Sun, Nov 14 TV Eye, Queens, NY

Mon, Nov 15 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Thu, Nov 18 Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

Fri, Nov 19 Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD