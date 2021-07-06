Luna reschedule tour dates, including full-album shows

Luna have rescheduled tour dates for the rest of the year. They've got New England dates this summer, and then they'll play dates in November, including Austin shows where they'll play Bewitched and Penthouse in full, plus shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 11/12 (tickets), NYC's Brooklyn Made on 11/13 (tickets), as well as Philly, Alexandria and Annapolis. (Most November dates are with The Natvral.) All dates are listed below.

LUNA - 2021 TOUR DATES

JUL 30 Luna @ Truro Vineyards - Truro Vineyards, North Truro, MA

AUG 1 Luna @ Cape Cinema - Cape Cinema, Dennis, MA

AUG 2 Luna @ Loft Nightclub - Loft Nightclub, Oak Bluffs, MA

AUG 3 Luna @ Press Room - Portsmouth, NH

AUG 4 Luna @ Press Room - Press Room, Portsmouth, NH

NOV 9 Luna @ 3TEN Luna perform Bewitched - Austin, TX

NOV 10 Luna @ 3TEN Luna perform Penthouse - Austin, TX

NOV 12 Luna @ White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ w/ The Natvral

NOV 13 Luna @ Brooklyn Made - NYC

NOV 15 Luna @ Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA w/ The Natvral

NOV 18 Luna @ Birchmere - Alexandria, VA w/ The Natvral

NOV 19 Luna @ Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD w/ The Natvral