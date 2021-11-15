Luna played three NYC-area shows (pics, setlists, video)
Luna are on their U.S. tour which hit the NYC area over the weekend with three shows, playing Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Friday, Brooklyn Made on Saturday, and TV Eye on Sunday, which was a last-minute add and their first ever show in Queens. All three shows featured pretty varied setlists pulling from all over Luna's discography, with "Moon Palace" and "Friendly Advice" being the only songs played at each show. Also played at all three shows was "Corridors of Power" from frontman Dean Wareham's excellent new solo album. There were covers, too, including Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot's "Bonnie & Clyde" (NJ and Brooklyn), The Cure's "Fire in Cairo" (Brooklyn), and Television's "Marquee Moon" (Queens).
Photos by Ellen Qbertplaya from Brooklyn Made (including openers Hello Mary), plus setlists from all three shows and a few fan-shot videos continue below.
Luna's tour wraps up this week with shows in Philly tonight, Alexandria, VA on Thursday (11/18) and Annapolis, MD on Friday.
SETLIST: Luna @ White Eagle Hall 11/12/2021
I Can't Wait
Chinatown
Sideshow by the Seashore
Tracy I Love You
Superfreaky Memories
Lost In Space
Still at Home
Malibu Love Nest
Kalamazoo
Bonnie and Clyde (Serge Gainsbourg)
Moon Palace
Corridors of Power (Dean Wareham solo song)
Friendly Advice
Encore:
Most of the Time (Bob Dylan)
23 Minute in Brussels
SETLIST: Luna @ Brooklyn Made 11/13/2021
Slide
Fire in Cairo (The Cure)
Going Home
Double Feature
Tracy I Love You
Bewitched
Malibu Love Nest
Still at Home
Black Postcards
Moon Palace
Bonnie & Clyde (Serge Gainsbourg)
The Corridors of Power (Dean Wareham solo song)
23 Minutes in Brussels
Encore:
Chinatown
Friendly Advice
Fuzzy Wuzzy
SETLIST: Luna @ TV Eye 11/14/2021
Rhythm King
Sideshow by the Seashore
Lovedust
Tiger Lily
Great Jones
That's What You Always Say (The Dream Syndicate)
Into the Fold
Lost in Space
Broken Chair
Corridors of Power (Dean Wareham solo song)
California (All the Way)
Sleeping Pill
Friendly Advice
Encore:
Marquee Moon (Television)
Moon Palace