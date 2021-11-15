Luna played three NYC-area shows (pics, setlists, video)

Luna are on their U.S. tour which hit the NYC area over the weekend with three shows, playing Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Friday, Brooklyn Made on Saturday, and TV Eye on Sunday, which was a last-minute add and their first ever show in Queens. All three shows featured pretty varied setlists pulling from all over Luna's discography, with "Moon Palace" and "Friendly Advice" being the only songs played at each show. Also played at all three shows was "Corridors of Power" from frontman Dean Wareham's excellent new solo album. There were covers, too, including Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot's "Bonnie & Clyde" (NJ and Brooklyn), The Cure's "Fire in Cairo" (Brooklyn), and Television's "Marquee Moon" (Queens).

Photos by Ellen Qbertplaya from Brooklyn Made (including openers Hello Mary), plus setlists from all three shows and a few fan-shot videos continue below.

Luna's tour wraps up this week with shows in Philly tonight, Alexandria, VA on Thursday (11/18) and Annapolis, MD on Friday.

SETLIST: Luna @ White Eagle Hall 11/12/2021

I Can't Wait

Chinatown

Sideshow by the Seashore

Tracy I Love You

Superfreaky Memories

Lost In Space

Still at Home

Malibu Love Nest

Kalamazoo

Bonnie and Clyde (Serge Gainsbourg)

Moon Palace

Corridors of Power (Dean Wareham solo song)

Friendly Advice

Encore:

Most of the Time (Bob Dylan)

23 Minute in Brussels

SETLIST: Luna @ Brooklyn Made 11/13/2021

Slide

Fire in Cairo (The Cure)

Going Home

Double Feature

Tracy I Love You

Bewitched

Malibu Love Nest

Still at Home

Black Postcards

Moon Palace

Bonnie & Clyde (Serge Gainsbourg)

The Corridors of Power (Dean Wareham solo song)

23 Minutes in Brussels

Encore:

Chinatown

Friendly Advice

Fuzzy Wuzzy

SETLIST: Luna @ TV Eye 11/14/2021

Rhythm King

Sideshow by the Seashore

Lovedust

Tiger Lily

Great Jones

That's What You Always Say (The Dream Syndicate)

Into the Fold

Lost in Space

Broken Chair

Corridors of Power (Dean Wareham solo song)

California (All the Way)

Sleeping Pill

Friendly Advice

Encore:

Marquee Moon (Television)

Moon Palace