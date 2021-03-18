Lunachicks biography ‘Fallopian Rhapsody’ due out in June

NYC punks The Lunachicks are releasing an official biography, Fallopian Rhapsody, which will be out June 1 via Hachette:

Fallopian Rhapsody: The Story of the Lunachicks is a coming-of-age tale about a band of NYC teenagers who forged a sisterhood, found salvation, and fervently crashed the gates of punk rock during the ’90s, accidentally becoming feminist icons along the way. More than that, this is a story about the enduring friendship among the book’s three central voices: Theo Kogan, Sydney Silver, and Gina Volpe. They formed the Lunachicks at LaGuardia High School (of “Fame” fame) in the late ’80s and had a record deal with Blast First Records as teenagers, whisked into the studio by Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore.Over the course of thirteen-ish years, the Lunachicks brought their brand of outrageous hard-rockin’ rebelliousness around the world countless times, simultaneously scaring conservative onlookers and rescuing the souls of wayward freaks, queers, and outcasts.Their unforgettable costume-critiques of pop culture were as loud as their “Marsha[ll]” amps, their ferocious tenacity as lasting as their pre-internet mythology. They toured with bands like the Go-Go’s, Marilyn Manson, No Doubt, Rancid, and The Offspring; played the Reading Festival with Nirvana; and rocked the main stage at the Warped tour twice

Fallopian Rhapsody: The Story of the Lunachicks also includes photos, flyers, illustrations, and other memorabilia from the Lunachicks' private archive, plus contributions from Lunachicks drummer Chip English, founding member Sindi B., and former member Becky Wreck. Check out the cover art below.

Lunachicks are set to play the rescheduled 2021 edition of Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas in September, fingers crossed.