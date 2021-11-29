Lunachicks played Webster Hall with Baby Shakes (pics, video, setlist)

NYC punks Lunachicks were scheduled to play their first shows in over a decade around the 2020 edition of Punk Rock Bowling. Those dates wound up being postponed because of COVID, of course, and after making their official return to the stage in September at Punk Rock Bowling 2021, their NYC shows finally happened on Friday and Saturday night (11/26 and 11/27) at Webster Hall. While scheduled host Murray Hill didn't make it after his apartment was destroyed in a four-alarm fire on Thanksgiving Day, he's thankfully ok and the show went on; we were there on Friday night, and DJ Miss Guy spun tunes to open the evening, followed by a great set from Baby Shakes.

Lunachicks came out one by one to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" and proceeded to put on a killer performance, sounding as good or better than they had in the past. They were in great spirits, jumping around on stage, with Gina laying out riffs and Theo being hilarious and self deprecating, dedicating songs to Metamucil and making fun of their age. They kept saying how happy they were to finally have these shows happen, and at the end they brought out original rhythm guitarist Sindi Valsamis.

See pictures from Friday night's show by P Squared, including one of the setlist, and a few fan-taken video clips from Saturday, below.