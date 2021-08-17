Luna’s Dean Wareham announces new solo album, shares “The Past is Our Plaything”

Dean Wareham of Luna and Galaxie 500 has announced a new solo album, I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of LA, which will be out October 15 via Double Feature Records. It's his first solo album in seven years; he made it with Papercuts' Jason Quever, and it also features Britta Phillips on bass, vocals and keyboards, and Roger Brogan on drums. The album has eight Wareham originals plus covers of Scott Walker's "Duchess" and Lazy Smoke's "Under Skys." Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The first single from the album is "The Past Is Our Plaything," a typically dreamy, strummy concoction whose opening line gave the album its title. “The song sorta grew out of observations by Julian Barnes in my favorite book last year — the Man In the Red Coat — about a collection of dandies, drug addicts, artists and writers in belle epoque France and England," says Dean. You can watch the video, directed by Alexandra Cabral, below.

Dean will be out with Luna this fall for rescheduled tour dates, including shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on November 12 with The Natvral, and NYC's Brooklyn Made on November 13 with Hello Mary.

I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A. tracklist

1 The Past Is Our Plaything

2 Cashing In

3 The Last Word

4 Robin & Richard

5 The Corridors Of Power

6 As Much As It Was Worth

7 Under Skys

8 Red Hollywood

9 Duchess

10 Why Are We In Vietnam?