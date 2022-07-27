Lupe Fiasco announces ‘The Cool’ 15th anniversary shows (Central Park included)

Lupe Fiasco has announced a limited run of shows celebrating the 15th anniversary of his sophomore LP, 2007's The Cool. He'll play the album in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles between September 7 and October 1. The New York show is at SummerStage in Central Park on 9/7, and tickets to all dates go on sale this Friday (7/29) at 10am. Check out the poster below.

Lupe started celebrating the anniversary of The Cool at last year's Riot Fest (check out the video below). Last month, he released a new album, DRILL MUSIC IN ZION--listen to the title track below. Ahead of the anniversary shows, he'll play an NYC-area show this Saturday (7/30) at The Clubhouse in East Hampton.

LUPE FIASCO: 2022 TOUR

9/07 - New York, NY

9/09 - Washington, DC

9/11 - Boston, MA

9/30 - San Francisco, CA

10/01 - Los Angeles, CA