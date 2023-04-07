Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble, RIP

Vivian Trimble, original keyboardist in Luscious Jackson, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 59. Word came via the band, who wrote:

Vivian Trimble

6/24/63- 4/5/23

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday. She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday. We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy.

We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister.

Gabby, Jill, and Kate