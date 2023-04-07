Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble, RIP
Vivian Trimble, original keyboardist in Luscious Jackson, has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 59. Word came via the band, who wrote:
Vivian Trimble
6/24/63- 4/5/23
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday. She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday. We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy.
We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister.
Gabby, Jill, and Kate
In addition to Luscious Jackson, Vivian was also in offshoot band Kostars with Jill Cuniff and Dusty Trails with The Breeders' Josephine Wiggs.
Rest in peace, Vivian.