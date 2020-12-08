Lushlife preps EP ft. Irreversible Entanglements, Felicia Douglass, Dalek & more (stream a track)

Indie rapper/producer Lushlife is releasing the Redmancy EP in February 2021 via Fortune Tellers, the label run by The Walkmen's Peter Matthew Bauer. It was made with members of NYC free jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements, and it features Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors, Ava Luna, Gemma), Dälek, HPrizm (of Anti-Pop Consortium), and others. Felicia Douglass is on lead single "Hessdalen Lights," which premieres in this post.

"I’ve been a fan of Felicia’s work since her time with Brooklyn art rockers Ava Luna and more recently with Dirty Projectors," Lushslife says. "We collaborated back in 201x on The Skull Eclipses’ single, ‘Pillars’ and the cut was a standout from that side project. On Redamancy, I wanted to focus on the production side, creating an avant-pop backdrop with a hypnotic modern classical horn figure underpinned by big room, dancehall drums for Felicia to shine on as a featured vocalist." That should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect from this airy, psychedelic, genre-defying song, which is a very promising first taste of the EP. Listen below.

Lushlife (real name Raj Haldar) also recently published a children's book, No Reading Allowed: The WORST Read-Aloud Book Ever, and he has some virtual events coming up, including one with Second Star to the Right Bookstore on Wednesday (12/9) at 12:30 PM ET and one with Boogie Down Books on Saturday (12/12) at 10 AM ET.

--