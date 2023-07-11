Lush’s three ’90s studio albums getting new vinyl reissues

Lush are getting their three '90s studio albums -- 1992's Spooky, 1994's Split and 1996's Lovelife -- reissued on vinyl on August 11 via 4AD. There was a Record Store Day 2016 box set a few years ago, but this is the first time the albums have been repressed individually.

The albums were remastered from the original tapes by Kevin Vanbergen, and Spooky and Split housed in their original artwork, while Lovelife uses the art from their 2016 boxset "so to keep 1996’s collectible tracing paper sleeve exclusive to that initial pressing." All three will be available on black vinyl and ultra-clear vinyl.

Preorder the Lush vinyl represses here. Check out artwork, tracklists and videos from the three albums below.

attachment-cover Lush - Spooky loading...

SPOOKY:

A1. Stray

A2. Nothing Natural

A3. Tiny Smiles

A4. Covert

A5. Ocean

A6. For Love

B1. Superblast!

B2. Untogether

B3. Fantasy

B4. Take

B5. Laura

B6. Monochrom

attachment-cover Lush - Split loading...

SPLIT:

A1. Light From A Dead Star

A2. Kiss Chase

A3. Blackout

A4. Hypocrite

A5. Lovelife

A6. Desire Lines

A7. The Invisible Man

B1. Undertow

B2. Never-Never

B3. Lit Up

B4. Starlust

B5. When I Die

attachment-cover Lush - Lovelife loading...

LOVELIFE:

A1. Ladykillers

A2. Heavenly Nobodies

A3. 500

A4. I’ve Been Here Before

A5. Papasan

A6. Single Girl

A7. Ciao!

B1. Tralala

B2. Last Night

B3. Runaway

B4. The Childcatcher B5. Olympia

