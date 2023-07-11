Lush’s three ’90s studio albums getting new vinyl reissues
Lush are getting their three '90s studio albums -- 1992's Spooky, 1994's Split and 1996's Lovelife -- reissued on vinyl on August 11 via 4AD. There was a Record Store Day 2016 box set a few years ago, but this is the first time the albums have been repressed individually.
The albums were remastered from the original tapes by Kevin Vanbergen, and Spooky and Split housed in their original artwork, while Lovelife uses the art from their 2016 boxset "so to keep 1996’s collectible tracing paper sleeve exclusive to that initial pressing." All three will be available on black vinyl and ultra-clear vinyl.
Preorder the Lush vinyl represses here. Check out artwork, tracklists and videos from the three albums below.
SPOOKY:
A1. Stray
A2. Nothing Natural
A3. Tiny Smiles
A4. Covert
A5. Ocean
A6. For Love
B1. Superblast!
B2. Untogether
B3. Fantasy
B4. Take
B5. Laura
B6. Monochrom
SPLIT:
A1. Light From A Dead Star
A2. Kiss Chase
A3. Blackout
A4. Hypocrite
A5. Lovelife
A6. Desire Lines
A7. The Invisible Man
B1. Undertow
B2. Never-Never
B3. Lit Up
B4. Starlust
B5. When I Die
LOVELIFE:
A1. Ladykillers
A2. Heavenly Nobodies
A3. 500
A4. I’ve Been Here Before
A5. Papasan
A6. Single Girl
A7. Ciao!
B1. Tralala
B2. Last Night
B3. Runaway
B4. The Childcatcher B5. Olympia
--